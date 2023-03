Makerere honors former leaders as it makes 100 years

Makerere University has honoured its former leaders as part of the activities to commemorate 100 years. Those awarded include, former Chancellors, former Chairpersons of the Council, former Vice Chancellors and former Deputy Vice Chancellors. They are being honoured for the firm foundation they set, their ability to soldier on, as well as enabling Makerere University has lived to see the next century.