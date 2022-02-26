Luweero launches drive to preserve wetlands

The Ministry of Water and Environment has intensified its plans to restore the River Mayanja wetland to ensure it meets its ecological functions. The exercise is being carried out in Nakaseke district. Lydia Kyotalimye, an official from the Environment Department, Ministry of Water and Environment says human activities most prevalently agriculture-based including the planting of trees, yams, sugarcanes among others are draining the wetlands. George Abbey , the Nakaseke District Natural Resources officer admits it’s not been easy for them to protect the wetlands because of the resistance from the communities. 15 percent of Nakaseke’s land cover are wetlands but these are shrinking because of the pressure from the population.