Lukwago questions unmet financial commitments in greater Kampala Metropolitan project

The Kampala City Lord Mayor, Erias Lukwago, has called upon Parliament to investigate the recently launched Greater Kampala Metropolitan Urban Area Programme, citing inflated costs and irregular allocations within the project. Lukwago has also criticized the Central Government for failing to meet its financial obligation of 571 million US Dollars, which has led to a failure to compensate the Project Affected Persons.