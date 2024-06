Lotteries board says many in corporate world are involved in gambling

Gambling addiction is on the rise, and according to research carried out by the National Lotteries and Gaming Regulatory Board last year, the biggest number of gamblers are drawn from the corporate world.In 2020, the World Health Organisation listed gaming disorder as a mental health disorder. WALTER MWESIGYE brings us this report on problem gambling, and what stakeholders are doing to help addicts.