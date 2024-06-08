LOP Ssenyonyi calls out President on will to beat graft

The leader of the opposition, Joel Ssenyonyi, says President Museveni should walk the talk in fighting corruption instead of making what he calls political arguments intended to spare some corrupt government officials. Ssenyonyi was responding to the president’s call for an amnesty for the corrupt during his State of the Nation address to parliament on Thursday. In the address, the president acknowledged the heightened corruption in some government agencies but called for some of the culprits to be forgiven.