Looking at impact of industrialisation in Jinja

There are growing concerns about industrial water pollution along the River Nile in Buikwe district, where waste and effluents from nearby factories are contaminating essential water sources there. This pollution is not only causing severe health issues, such as waterborne diseases like bilharzia. So what can be done about this problem? To help us appreciate the problem, we have JOANITA BABIRYE, a Movement strategist, with Girls for Climate Action.