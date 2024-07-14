Lira Ladies golf open celebrates competition and camaraderie

This year's edition of the Lira Ladies Golf Open ended yesterday at the Lira Golf Club, with participants competing with vigor and cherishing the bonding experience. The two-day event featured golfers from different parts of the country. According to Benard Amwine, a member of the Mbarara Sports Club, golf is a lifetime sport that can be played at any age, improving life skills, keeping players focused, and promoting networking within the community.