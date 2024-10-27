Legal minds urge public to take up fight for their rights

Legal experts are calling on the public to rise to the challenge of fighting injustices in their communities. They note that many cases of corruption and embezzlement of public funds are often lost because those affected are unwilling to support litigation. The experts also expressed concern over state prosecutors frequently abandoning cases, leaving affected parties in limbo. This call to action came during a symposium where legal minds gathered to discuss challenges in pursuing justice and to explore solutions for overcoming them.