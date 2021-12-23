Leaders want elevation of Iganga hospital to a referral facility

The deputy speaker of parliament Anita Among wants the government to elevate Iganga General Hospital to a referral status citing that it’s a big catchment point for different areas. Leaders in the area revealed to Among that the hospital was overwhelmed with a huge number of patients given the meagre resources from the central government. Among was in Iwawu village, Bulamagi sub-county launching the Kigulu South constituency’s assembly for locals to raise their issues to the area MP.