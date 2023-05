Late Minister Engola's body arrives in Oyam

Councilors in Oyam District have demanded that the position of State Minister for Labour be gazetted for a Langi, in honour of the former State Minister for Labour and Industrial Relations, Retired Colonel Charles Okello Engola. This demand was one of the resolutions presented by the LC 5 Chairperson of Oyam District, Benson Dila, during a Council meeting this afternoon. This as Engola's body arrived in Oyam.