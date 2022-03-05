Lands minister assures Mbarara residents on evictions

In a related development, Lands Minister Judith Nabakooba has assured the people currently occupying public or government land in Mbarara that no one will ever evict them. Nabakooba said this as she met different groups of people in Mbarara city who have been struggling to legalize their stay on both government and mailo land, in vain. She said such people are bonafide occupants and ordered the surveyor and mapping department in the ministry of lands to carry out boundary opening exercises of government land in Mbarara city to ascertain the acres of land in question and the number of affected persons that can be assisted to legalize their existence.