LABOUR EXPORT: Uganda, Saudi Arabia to monitor well being of migrant workers

The Ugandan government and their counterparts in Saudi Arabia are set to establish a joint technical committee to monitor the wellbeing of Ugandan migrant workers in Saudi Arabia following numerous complaints, especially from domestic workers. After her visit to Saudi Arabia, Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development Betty Amongi told journalists that the committees will support the two governments in monitoring implementation and compliance with the contracts to ensure safe and decent labour externalisation.