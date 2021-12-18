Kyegegwa fundraises for ambulance to ease healthcare

Kyegegwa District residents are holding a run to fundraise for an ambulance through a marathon after their old one broke down, following a traffic accident in 2019. The acting medical superintendent of Kyegegwa hospital, Dr Martine Israel narrated that expecting mothers are at risk of losing their babies due to delays. He added that mothers may have diseases like fistula. Jonah Muhumuza, the marathon organizer says most ambulances in the district are grounded, the reason they have opted for boda boda is because they are affordable.