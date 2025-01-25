Kyagulanyi downplays liberation day celebrations, urges youth to fight for true freedom

The president of the National Unity Platform, Robert Kyagulanyi, has downplayed the country's Liberation Day celebrations, calling on youth to fight for their true liberation. Speaking to NTV, Kyagulanyi claimed the country is yet to be liberated, and therefore there is no need for such celebrations. This comes a day before the 39th National Liberation Day celebrations, with the national event to be held in Mubende tomorrow.