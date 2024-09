Kyagulanyi calls for external audit of 2021 poll results

National Unity Platform Party president Robert Kyagulanyi has responded to President Museveni's claim that the opposition party took part in election rigging in 2021. Instead, Kyagulanyi has asked the president for an audit into the 2021 elections. The NUP leader dismissed a dare by President Museveni to be sued over the matter as he already enjoys immunity against prosecution.