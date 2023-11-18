Kyabazinga's wedding celebration marred by fatal accident, investigation underway

The fanfare and excitement surrounding the Kyabazinga's wedding were marred by tragedy when six people were crushed to death. The victims were waiting to catch a glimpse of the Kyabazinga as he traveled from Budhumbula in Kamuli to Bugembe in Jinja. However, one of the vehicles in the Kyabazinga's convoy collided with the victims, some of whom had wandered into the road at Nawantumbi, 20 km from Kamuli. Eight others are receiving treatment for injuries in various health facilities. The police are now investigating the matter.