Kikuube district passes ordinance to protect food security amid sugarcane expansion

Kikuube District Council has approved the Sugarcane Farmers’ Protection and Food Security Ordinance 2023. The ordinance was approved during the District Council meeting at the District Headquarters in Kikuube Town, with all council members endorsing it. The ordinance aims to protect the population from food and nutritional insecurity by ensuring that sugarcane cultivation does not prevent farmers from growing food to avert shortages.