Kiira motors unveils new range of electric buses

The state-owned Kiira Motors continues to scale up Uganda’s e-mobility production. This week, the corporation unveiled and delivered a batch of an 8-meter Kayoola EVS bus. The vehicle is produced at Luweero Industries Limited in Nakasongola and then sent to the Kiira Vehicle Plant in Jinja, bringing the total stock of Electric Buses produced in Uganda to fifteen (15). According to officials, the bus, a 2024 model or Kayoola EVS, is a fully electric bus with a nominal range of 200 kilometers on a full charge and a capacity to carry 56 passengers.