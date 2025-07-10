KCCA signs €250M road construction deal amidst concerns over drainage neglect

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has today signed a contract with Colas, a UK-based road construction company, for a €250 million road infrastructure project under the Kampala City Roads and Bridges Upgrading Project. The four-year initiative aims to ease traffic congestion and reduce the city's chronic traffic jams by improving key roads. However, Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago has expressed concern about the city's future, pointing out that drainage channels have been left out of the project's priorities. Baker Ssenyonga Mulinde reports...