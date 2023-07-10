KCCA loses Shs4.5b annually in uncollected billboard revenue

The Kampala Lord Mayor, Erias Lukwago, has welcomed a Parliamentary report on irregularities at the Authority as less than far-reaching. Lukwago was concerned that the report failed to pin down individuals who masterminded the loss of billions of shillings to the Authority. The report of the Committee of Parliament on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises highlighted that KCCA incurs 4.5 billion shillings in losses annually, for failing to collect revenue from outdoor advertising.