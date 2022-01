KCCA launches move to evict roadside traders

The police and army deployed in Kampala to block vendors from doing the selling on the streets in a move to clean the city of unregulated business. The vendors have been advised to occupy space in different markets. The deployment follows a 16th January deadline communicated by the Resident City Commissioner Hudu Hussein last week. Raymond Tamale reports that Deputy Lord Mayor Doreen Nyanjura has condemned the use of force against the vendors.