KCCA councillors fight over Kiteezi landfill report

A scheduled council meeting to address Kampala’s growing solid waste management crisis erupted into chaos as councilors engaged in physical altercations with alleged hired goons who had infiltrated the hall. The disruption began when councilors demanded an apology from the Central Executive Committee for failing to present a report during the previous sitting. However, the CEC representatives declined to apologize, prompting accusations that this was a deliberate political tactic to undermine the council’s authority.