KCCA council resolves to reclaim all taxi park land

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) councillors have resolved that the Authority should reclaim the entire plot of the old taxi park and the landlords who claim they own land there will not be compensated. Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago told the council that KCCA has a 99-year running lease on this land and it is against the law that any party should get a sub-lease on the same. Meanwhile, some landlords have removed the demarcations placed there on the weekend as they repossessed what they said belonged to them. NTV’s Ali Mivule reports that negotiations to compensate them are underway.