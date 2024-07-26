KCCA: 15 more real estate investors yet to receive approvals

The deputy executive director of Kampala Capital City Authority, Eng David Luyimbazi, has revealed that 15 investors with more than 5 million dollars in real estate investments are yet to get permission to construct high-rise buildings in Kampala’s upscale market. He adds the authority is now in plans to create a framework, that will ease the process of acquiring construction permissions for such infrastructure, and that these delays which take up to one year for investors to get necessary approvals, have been a big frustration. Luyimbazi spoke during the groundbreaking of a 22-story building, a 30 million dollar investment by Turkish luxury real estate investment firm Vaal.