Kawempe by-election: EC struggles to persuade residents on free polls

The Electoral Commission and security officials have struggled to persuade residents in Kawempe North that they intend to hold a free and fair election, in the poll, set to find the successor to Muhammad Ssegirinya. This followed the violence exhibited in the constituency on the first day of nominations for candidates seeking to be nominated for the by-election, due next month. However, residents, who were meeting the commission leadership, complained that they had been exposed to substantial intimidation and were reluctant to trust the Electoral Commission.