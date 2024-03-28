Katikkiro tips NUP on respect, accepting divergent views

"Katikkiro Charles Peter Mayiga has called upon the National Unity Platform Party to exhibit patience and prioritize negotiation with those holding divergent views. His statement comes in response to recent developments within the party, with accusations directed at certain members for alleged misuse of their positions and financial impropriety. Mayiga delivered his remarks to a gathering of NUP party members who had purchased Kabaka birthday run kits totaling 21 million shillings at Bulange Mengo in Kampala. Walter provides further details on the matter.