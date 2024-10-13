Kasese seeks aid after bridge collapses

Authorities in Kasese are calling for government intervention after several aging bridges collapsed over the weekend, cutting off access to the area. One of these is the Nkoko Bridge, which connects Hima Town Council to the Karusandara sub-county in the Kasese district. The bridge was affected by the recently rising waters of River Mubuku, which flows from the hills of Mount Rwenzori and meanders through Ibanda-Kyanya Town Council before pouring into Queen Elizabeth National Park. Residents of Nyakakindo cell in Hima Town Council and Nyabubale village in Karusandara sub-county are now risking their lives to cross the damaged bridge, as there are no alternatives.