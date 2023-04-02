Kasese residents worry about flooding as rainy season commences

Locals in the landslides-prone district of Kasese in western Uganda have asked the government to relocate them to safer places due to looming floods and landslides' dangers. The rainy season has commenced and floods have already destroyed property including houses and crops. Kasese district Senior Environment Officer, Augustine Kooli says authorities have taken necessary measures to ensure that any occurrence of floods and landslides does not claim lives.