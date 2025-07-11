Kasaijja still eyeing another term despite earlier retirement pledge

Turning to politicians who have been in government for more than 40 years, Finance Minister Matia Kasaijja stands out as one of the longest-serving. Despite his extensive tenure, he says he remains determined to continue serving. Kasaijja, who has represented Buyanja Constituency in Kibaale District for four terms since 2006, pledged in 2021 that he would not contest again if re-elected. However, interestingly, he now appears keen on yet another stab at the job.