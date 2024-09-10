Karamoja and Sebei Leaders call for collaboration to combat FGM

Local leaders in the Karamoja and Sebei sub-regions are urging development partners engaged in the fight against female genital mutilation, to consider the approach of educating the young girls from primary up to a certain level. The area leaders are also calling upon religious institutions like the churches, and mosques to take on the fight against female genital mutilation and work with cultural leaders to help end the archaic practice since people are more inclined to listen to what they preach. the leaders are now demanding that both governments of Uganda and Kenya work together to enforce the law in Uganda and Kenya such that those found culpable of practicing FGM on either side are arrested and prosecuted in their respective jurisdictions.