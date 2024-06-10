Kamuli woman cuts off husband's genitals

The Police in Kamuli are hunting for a 34-year-old housewife, Susan Namuganza, following reports that she cut off the genitals of her 45-year-old husband Moses Kawubanya. It is said Kawubanya had recently secured a second wife after Namuganza reportedly failed to get along with her in-laws. The police say they plan to charge Namuganza with attempted murder, as it has come to light that health workers are unable to return the man to perfect health. Kawubanya is currently admitted to Kamuli Hospital in critical condition. Area local leaders say there is an increase in the number of cases of women sexually assaulting their husbands, including cutting off their genitals.