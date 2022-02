Kampala boda-boda operators given registration deadline

Boda Boda operators have until 31st June 2022 to register their particulars with government to pave the way for orderly transport in Kampala city. Rubaga Resident City Commissioner Anderson Burora says this will also help to fight crime. He spoke at an event in Busega to launch the official reflector jackets for boda boda motorcycle operators in Rubaga Division.