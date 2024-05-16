Kalaki district officials investigated for fund misuse

Several officials of Kalaki District, including the Chief Administrative Officer Christopher Okumu, have been directed to write statements at Kalaki Police Station following their alleged failure to account for money sent to the district for various projects in Kalaki Town Council. This action followed a visit by State Minister for Ethics and Integrity Rose Lilly Akello to the area to monitor the implementation of various projects. Akello, together with other anti-corruption agencies under the Inter-Agency Forum, is in the Teso Sub-region to inspect the projects.