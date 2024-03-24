Kadaga wants more funding to back advanced research

First Deputy Prime Minister Rebecca Kadaga has called on the government to allocate more funding for research and innovations for both government and private institutions if the country is to develop. According to the minister, countries that have developed allocated over 70% of their budget to research and innovations. Prof Mary Okwakol the Executive Director of the National Council for Higher Education reiterated the matter, who noted that universities are ready to take off in research and innovations if they are given the necessary funds. These remarks were made during the exhibition of research and innovations from 40 various institutions at Uganda Christian University in Mbale.