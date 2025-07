Kadaga launches NRM NEC re-election bid

Hundreds of people turned up at Iganga Municipality Grounds to support Rebecca Alitwaala Kadaga, the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for East African Community Affairs, as she launched her campaign for the NRM Second Vice Chairperson (Female) seat. Kadaga says she is ready to traverse the country to retain her position. Speaker of Parliament Anita Among is also eyeing the NRM NEC seat.