Kadaga backs effort to improve Kamuli roads

First Deputy prime minister, Rebecca Kadaga and minister for lands, Housing and Urban Development, Judith Nabakoba have launched the construction of a 9.9km project in Kamuli municipality, with the aim of improving the face of one of the oldest municipalities in the country through improving the area transport network. Speaking as the chief guest at the launch of Byaino and Industrial area road all in Kamuli, Kadaga assured residents that the ministry of local government would avail the local authorities with a brand new truck to solve the garbage problem. For her part, the Lands Minister Judith Nabakoba urged Sterling Contractors to show a good work ethic, and avoid shoddy works.