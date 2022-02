KABOWA MURDERS: Security guard remanded to Kitalya prison

Godfrey Duku the 24-year-old private security guard who confessed to murdering 2 people and stuffing their bodies in a septic tank at a residence in Kabowa has today been arraigned before the Makindye chief magistrates Court on 2 counts of Murder. Raymond Tamale was on hand as the court remanded him to Kitalya prison, until 3rd March.