Kabale Iron Ore project set to begin after power line installation

The Kabale Iron Ore project is set to begin. Officials from the Chinese company that will set up the factory say power outages in the region have delayed the project. However, they state that since the commissioning of the 134-kilovolt Mirama-Kabale high voltage power line in Hamuko Village, Rubanda District, in February, they are ready to start operations.