Kabaka Mutebi calls for unity and respect

The King of Buganda, Kabaka Ronald Mwenda Mutebi II, has called on the public to remain united and to protect and respect their cultural heritage. In his speech marking the 31st anniversary of his coronation, Kabaka Mutebi emphasized the importance of distancing oneself from those who disrespect the kingdom's values. He also praised the Buganda Kingdom for its significant contributions to the country's development.