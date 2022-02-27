Justice Kiryabwire laments slow pace of EAC integration

The Vice President of the East African Court of Justice Geoffrey Kiryabwire is concerned about the slow pace in restoring the East African Community to its original glory. Justice Kiryabwire says all the organs and institutions established and those yet to be re-established existed before the collapse of the community in 1977 but the process is moving at a snail speed. Justice Kiryabwire was speaking at the farewell party of Ambassador Richard Kabonero who has Uganda’s high commissioner to Tanzania organised by Uganda living and working at East African Community Headquarters in Arusha Tanzania. Our reporter Jjingo Francis has the details of the story.