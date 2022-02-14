JUDITH NAKINTU: Police wait on Attorney General’s advice

Police says they are waiting for guidance on what charges to prefer against four directors of the embattled Nile Treasure Gate firm for trafficking Judith Nakintu to Saudi Arabia. While she was in Saudi Arabia, Nakintu lost one of her Kidneys, during a hospital visit, in which she was supposed to receive a Covid-19 vaccine shot, only to end up being operated on. Police says that the Attorney General's guidance on whether there are sufficient grounds to charge the directors with conniving with foreign nationals will determine the way forward.