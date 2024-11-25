Judiciary raises alarm over shortage of manpower

The Judiciary has expressed concern over the alarming shortage of manpower that is severely hindering the delivery of justice, with only 31% of the approved staff structure filled. This shortfall has left the number of judicial officers inadequate to address the increasing demands of the legal system, resulting in a staggering backlog of over 40,000 cases, including 26,000 concentrated in high courts. To tackle this issue, the Judiciary has proposed amendments to the Magistrates' Act to empower magistrates to handle some cases currently reserved for the high court, in order to alleviate the overwhelming caseload and restore efficiency to the judicial process. David Ijjo has the details in this report.