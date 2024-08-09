Jubilee Life Insurance, DTB Uganda unveil plan to diversify investment

Jubilee Life Insurance, in partnership with Diamond Trust Bank Uganda, has launched the Jubilee Venture Plan, a new product designed to diversify investment options for Ugandans. Launched last evening at Jubilee offices in Kampala, the plan offers a shorter investment duration, allowing customers to save for specific future financial goals such as purchasing land, and pursuing real estate ventures, among others. The insurance company also used the same event to recognize its DTB Bank assurance agents for surpassing targets in the first quarter of 2024.