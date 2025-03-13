Journalists arrested, tortured during Kawempe North by-election

A day after Nation Media Group Uganda cameraman Steven Kibwiika was assaulted on duty, a group of journalists covering the Kawempe North by-election were assaulted, arrested, and some abducted by unknown security operatives. Among those arrested were NMG journalists Abubaker Lubowa, Dennis Kabugo, and Raymond Tamale, who were whisked away by unknown security operatives before being released after several hours of detention and beating. Other journalists included Hasifah Kabenge of Spark TV, Francis Isano, and Hakiim Wampamba of Next Media Group, among many others. In this report, we bring you some of the journalists as they share their ordeal.