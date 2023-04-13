Journalist says officers attacked him while on duty in Busia taxi park

Nation Media Group journalist David Awori is nursing injuries after he was reportedly beaten by Uganda Peoples Defence Force officers on Wednesday in Busia town. Awori says that the soldiers, attached to the enforcement department of the Uganda Revenue Authority, also confiscated his phones, camera and a bag.He was covering a confrontation between security officials and suspected smugglers whose goods were impounded at Busia taxi park.