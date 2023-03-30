Jinja city’s waste disposal challenges

On the 14th of December 2022, the United Nations General Assembly formally recognised the importance of zero-waste initiatives, proclaiming the 30th of March as the International Day of Zero Waste. The day aims to promote sustainable consumption, and production patterns and raise awareness about how zero-waste initiatives contribute to the advancement of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. Humanity generates an estimated 2.24 billion tons of municipal solid waste annually, of which, only 55 per cent is managed in controlled facilities with the volume of waste expected to rise to 3.88 billion tons per year by 2050. Today, our reporter BENJAMIN JUMBE looked at some of the interventions geared towards addressing the problem of waste in the city of Kampala and Jinja.