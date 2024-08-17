Jinja authorities concerned about rise in mental health cases

Health workers in Jinja have expressed concern at an increase in mental health patients over the past few months. According to Dr Joseph Okurut the head of the mental health department at Jinja Regional Referral Hospital, the facility has been getting 400 patients on a monthly basis, but that number has jumped to over 900 patients. The biggest of patients are youth 25 years old, who are mostly affected by gambling and the taking of narcotic drugs. In supporting the facility, Betpawa, a betting company, has donated items worth 17 million shillings to Jinja Regional Referral Hospital, to support the department of mental health. The items donated include beds, shoes, uniforms and mattresses.