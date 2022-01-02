Is the EAC meeting its citizens aspirations?

2021 comes to an end when the East African community recently having clocked 21 years since the regional body was revived. Now comprising of six countries Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi and South Sudan with a population of about 170 million people. A further 80 million people will join soon join the region when the Democratic Republic of Congo becomes a member later in 2022, making it one of the fastest-growing regional economic blocs in the world. Tonight Jjingo Francis gives us an insight into EAC achievements and the challenges ahead in 2022.