IOM advises East African countries to create migration ministries

The United Nations International Organisation for Immigration (IOM) has advised East African member countries to establish independent government ministries to deal with labor migrations of their citizens. The Deputy Director-General of IOM, Ugochi Daniels, says the move will boost the member states' remittances. This advice came during a meeting with the East African Secretary-General Dr. Peter Mathuki at the sidelines of COP28 in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.