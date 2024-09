Investment Minister Evelyn Anite calls for full access of investors to industrial parks

Investment Minister Evelyn Anite has called for the full access of investors to industrial parks to ease the mechanisms needed to enable full monetization of the economy. This, she says will see more investors adding value to their products, while moving to attain the government's 10-fold strategy; to grow the economy from 50 billion dollars to 500 billion shillings in less than 15 years.